PM Imran Khan to get briefing on steps to curb inflation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session to review the steps for curbing inflation and the hike of prices of essential items, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan will chair a high-level session today which will be attended by the members of the government economic team, federal and provincial ministers, senior officials from the provinces.

Sources told ARY News that steps to curb prices of essential items will be reviewed, whereas, the premier will be apprised about the progress on the establishment of new markets in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces.

The participants of the session will mull over procurement and supply of wheat. Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will present the plan for wheat procurement, supply and storage to the premier.

Moreover, they will also discuss the strategy for the supplies and prices of essential items during the month of Ramadan, sources added.

On February 13, in a bid to provide relief to the common man, PM Imran Khan had directed to ensure the availability of essential food items at the lowest possible rates in the markets.

Presiding over a review meeting in Lahore regarding enhancing the number of fruit and vegetable markets in Lahore, PM Imran had directed to end the unreasonable difference in market and retail prices of the food items.

He had instructed the concerned authorities to take measures to bring down wheat flour prices and ensure stability in the prices of essential items.

PM Imran had said that it should be officers’ top priority to ensure eliminate the unreasonable rise in the prices by strictly monitoring the ups and downs in the rates of kitchen items.

The prime minister had said bringing ease to the lives of poor and destitute people is the top priority of the government. He also directed to evolve a comprehensive strategy for strengthening of the provision of wheat and the system of flour prices to avoid any disturbance in the future.

