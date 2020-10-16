ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of parliamentary leaders from the ruling and coalition parties where he will give new guidelines in view of the current political situation, ARY News reported on Friday.

The meeting is scheduled to commence at 3:00 pm today at Parliament House where the premier will take the government and coalition lawmakers in confidence, whereas, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other leaders will also address the participants.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting of the government’s spokesmen earlier on October 14 where he said that the opposition has launched an anti-government campaign to hide its corruption.

Read: PM Imran Khan rules out reconciliation with opposition parties

Imran Khan had said that the opposition’s drive posed no threat to the government.

Those who were hurling baseless rigging allegations against the PTI-led government had not even filed complaints with the elections commission of Pakistan, he added. The prime minister maintained that he had made a sincere offer to probe the rigging allegations but the opposition failed to provide any evidence in support of their allegations.

The premier had said that the former governments had taken record loans and brought the country to the verge of economic disaster. Despite a difficult situation, the government put the country on the path of economic growth, the prime minister added.

He had said that the government was taking effective measures to control inflation and hike in prices of essential commodities. PM Imran claimed that the government will control inflation within a few days.

