PM Imran Khan rules out reconciliation with opposition parties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ruled out any chances of reconciliation with the opposition parties, ARY News reported.

No matter what opposition stages sit-ins or protests, I’ll never give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anyone, PM Khan said while talking to Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information Senator Faisal Javed Khan and Senator Zeeshan Khanzada who called on him in Islamabad.

The meeting discussed the revival of the film and drama industry and the overall political situation of the country including oppositions’ protest also came under discussion.

PM Khan said he will address the convention of the Tiger Force in the current week.

Hitting the opposition parties’ reunion, PM Khan said he has been saying from the very first day that the opposition is united only to save their corruption.

On Friday, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had said that all the opposition leaders have gathered at one platform to save their corruption.

Addressing the seminar of PTI Lawyers Forum in Islamabad, he had said that opposition parties have only one agenda to halt the process of accountability. “They do not believe in rule of law in the country.”

