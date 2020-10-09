Opposition parties only want to save their corruption: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that all the opposition leaders have gathered at one platform to save their corruption, ARY News reported on Friday.

Addressing the seminar of PTI Lawyers Forum in Islamabad, he said that opposition parties have only one agenda to halt the process of accountability. “They do not believe in rule of law in the country.”

PM Imran Khan said he will not come under pressure tactics of the opposition parties and vowed to continue the accountability process. Former president Pervez Musharraf after succumbing to pressure gave NRO to both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People’s Party, PM Khan claimed.

PM Khan without taking the name of anyone said that a brother of the current federal minister has been appointed as spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

The premier said the former prime minister by sitting in London is inviting people to hit the streets.

Recalling the meeting of the cabinet which allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to fly to London for treatment, he said that Shireen Mazari broke into tears after hearing about the health condition of elder Sharif.

PM Imran Khan said the cabinet meeting which lasted for six hours was concerned that will Nawaz even be able to climb the ladders to sit in the plane?

The premier was of the view that due to the previous NRO (granted by Musharraf government) both of the main opposition parties were able to rule the country for 10 years and in those years, they only ruined the economy and looted people.

“Today, our government is paying almost half of the country’s earnings only as interest against the loans these two parties took and are simply left with no money to spend on health, education and other welfare programs,” said the PM.

Pakistan Army a source of pride for the nation

The premier said that Nawaz Sharif always had issues with Pakistan Army for he wanted to turn the forces, who are a source of national pride due to their professionalism, into “Punjab police”.

He was of the view that corrupt politicians fear the agencies and the army for thee know about their (politicians) corrupt practices.

“Pakistan Army has always helped my government, it is due to their sacrifices in war against terrorism that today we are safe, they also helped the Sindh government when rain wreaked havoc in Karachi,” said the PM.

The PM maintained that Pakistan Army and Intelligence Agencies are among the most professional in the world and are a source of pride for the nation.

