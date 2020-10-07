Shahzad Akbar says govt knew sources of opposition funds

ISLAMABAD: Aide on accountability and interior Shahzad Akbar objected to the finances of opposition parties which they are spending on their protests and campaigns.

Talking in the ARY News program Power Play on Wednesday, he said the government knows their sources of funding and that who is behind all this trying to establish their narrative in Pakistan.

Shahzad Akbar claimed in Power Play that there are two to three countries involved in the conspiracies of the opposition parties and that briefcases filled cash are being exchanged.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability & Interior said that the government’s offer is still valid that if opposition parties come to stage protests the government will provide them with the containers.

In the past, the same people escaped via means of NROs [National Reconciliation Ordinance] but that is not going to happen now, he asserted. Akbar added that using amendments in NAB rules they have tried to seek NRO but since nothing proved fruitful for their rescue they have resorted to a so-called movement.

READ: PDM to hold first rally in Gujranwala: Maryam Nawaz

Akbar also said that it is possible the opposition lodged the treason case against themselves in order to seek attention. He noted that if Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is interested in pursuing the case, he needs to have substance to support his case.

The advisor on the interior also stressed that the Pakistan Muslim League N supremo sought his bail on medical grounds to get treatment abroad. He said that upon Sharif’s request the government constituted a medical board and inquired from the board supervisor on his health status. He claimed that Sharif requested the government to scrap his name from Exit Control List.

Comments

comments