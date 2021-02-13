Web Analytics
PM condoles with families of soldiers martyred in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered condolences to the families of brave soldiers martyred in South Waziristan’s Makeen area on Friday, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan said, “My condolences and prayers go to the families of our four brave soldiers martyred in Makeen, South Waziristan fighting a terrorist attack.”

Four personnel of the security forces had martyred when terrorists attacked their check post in South Waziristan’s Makeen area on Friday.

The military’s media wing said four of the terrorists were killed when the security personnel returned fire promptly.

The martyred soldiers were identified by the ISPR as Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jahangir, Sepoy Aziz, and Sepoy Aneesur Rehman.

