Four soldiers martyred in South Waziristan checkpost attack

RAWALPINDI: Four personnel of the security forces were martyred when terrorists attacked their checkpost in South Waziristan’s Makeen area on Friday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said four of the terrorists were killed when the security personnel returned fire promptly.

Also Read: Pakistan successfully test-fires Babur-3 cruise missile: ISPR

Those martyred soldiers were identified by the ISPR as Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jahangir, Sepoy Aziz, and Sepoy Aneesur Rehman. A clearance operation in the area is in progress, it said.

The latest terrorist attack follows on the heels of yesterday’s cross-border attack from Afghanistan in which a five-year-old boy was martyred and seven other children were injured. Five rockets were fired from Afghanistan that hit areas across the border, resulting in the martyrdom of a five-year-old minor and injuring seven other children, the ISPR said.

Also Read: Five terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO, announces ISPR

“Today at 1450 hours, terrorists fired five rockets from inside Afghanistan in Lagharai sector and Sarakai top, Bajaur. A 5-year-old minor resident of Mamund, Bajaur embraced shahadat while 7 minors including a girl got injured,” reads the press release.

