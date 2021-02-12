RAWALPINDI: Four personnel of the security forces were martyred when terrorists attacked their checkpost in South Waziristan’s Makeen area on Friday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said four of the terrorists were killed when the security personnel returned fire promptly.

Those martyred soldiers were identified by the ISPR as Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jahangir, Sepoy Aziz, and Sepoy Aneesur Rehman. A clearance operation in the area is in progress, it said.

The latest terrorist attack follows on the heels of yesterday’s cross-border attack from Afghanistan in which a five-year-old boy was martyred and seven other children were injured. Five rockets were fired from Afghanistan that hit areas across the border, resulting in the martyrdom of a five-year-old minor and injuring seven other children, the ISPR said.

“Today at 1450 hours, terrorists fired five rockets from inside Afghanistan in Lagharai sector and Sarakai top, Bajaur. A 5-year-old minor resident of Mamund, Bajaur embraced shahadat while 7 minors including a girl got injured,” reads the press release.

