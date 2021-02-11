Pakistan successfully test-fires Babur-3 cruise missile: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Thursday successfully test-fired Babur-3 Cruise missile, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the army’s public relations wing, Babur-3 Cruise missile can hit the target at 450 kilometers range on earth and sea.

“The missile was launched through multi-tube missile launch vehicle.” Chairman National Engineering & Scientific Commission (NESCOM) Dr Raza Samar, Commander Army Strategic Force, Commandant, Lt General Muhammad Ali and others were present on the occasion.

This is another feather in the cap of Pakistani scientists who made a major contribution in making Pakistan’s defense stronger.

Babur-3 incorporates state-of-the-art technologies including underwater controlled propulsion and advanced guidance and navigation features, duly augmented by Global Navigation, Terrain and Scene Matching Systems.

The missile features terrain hugging and sea-skimming flight capabilities to evade hostile radars and air defenses, in addition to certain stealth technologies, in an emerging regional Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) environment.

