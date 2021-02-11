Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan successfully test-fires Babur-3 cruise missile: ISPR

Babur-3 cruise missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Thursday successfully test-fired Babur-3 Cruise missile, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the army’s public relations wing, Babur-3 Cruise missile can hit the target at 450 kilometers range on earth and sea.

“The missile was launched through multi-tube missile launch vehicle.” Chairman National Engineering & Scientific Commission (NESCOM) Dr Raza Samar, Commander Army Strategic Force, Commandant, Lt General Muhammad Ali and others were present on the occasion.

This is another feather in the cap of Pakistani scientists who made a major contribution in making Pakistan’s defense stronger.

Read more: Pakistan successfully test-fires Ghanznavi ballistic missile: ISPR   

Babur-3 incorporates state-of-the-art technologies including underwater controlled propulsion and advanced guidance and navigation features, duly augmented by Global Navigation, Terrain and Scene Matching Systems.

The missile features terrain hugging and sea-skimming flight capabilities to evade hostile radars and air defenses, in addition to certain stealth technologies, in an emerging regional Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) environment.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

No PTI lawmaker given uplift funds, PM Khan tells SC

Must Read

Sindh cabinet green-lights recruitment of 37,000 new teachers

Pakistan

Three coal miners killed, three missing in Thatta

Pakistan

PM forms committee to probe against Senate horse-trading in 2018


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close