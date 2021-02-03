Pakistan successfully test-fires Ghanznavi ballistic missile: ISPR   

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Wednesday successfully test-fired surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, which could hit its target within a range of 290 kilometers, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the Ghaznavi missile could carry nuclear and other warheads and it was test-fired during the annual field training exercise.

Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali inspected the test-fire with senior military officials, scientists and engineers also present on the occasion.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali lauded the launch and the technical expertise of officials involved in the entire process.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and military leadership have also congratulated the country’s scientists and engineers on the successful experiment.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently, Pakistan also successfully test-fired Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile, having a range of 2,750 kilometers.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently, Pakistan also successfully test-fired Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile, having a range of 2,750 kilometers.



According to the ISPR, the flight test was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and the services chiefs have congratulated the scents and the engineers on achieving another outstanding milestone.

