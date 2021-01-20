Web Analytics
Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III ballistic missile

shaheen-III

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Wednesday successfully test-fired Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile, having a range of 2,750 kilometers, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the flight test was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and the services chiefs have congratulated the scents and the engineers on achieving another outstanding milestone.

Read More: Missiles, torpedoes launched by Pak Navy submarines hit targets

Earlier on January 12, Pakistan Navy had demonstrated combat readiness and warfighting capabilities through live weapon firing exercise held at the North Arabian Sea.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy had said that anti-ship missiles and torpedoes fired from Naval submarines have successfully engaged intended targets during the exercise.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi had witnessed the live weapon firing and expressed satisfaction over the operational readiness of the Pakistan Navy fleet.

