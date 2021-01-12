Missiles, torpedoes launched by Pak Navy submarines hit targets

Pakistan Navy demonstrated combat readiness and warfighting capabilities through live weapon firing exercise held at North Arabian Sea, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said that anti-ship missiles and torpedoes fired from Naval submarines have successfully engaged intended targets during the exercise.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi witnessed the live weapon firing and expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy fleet.

In an impressive fire power display, #PakNavy demonstrated combat readiness & War Fighting capabilities through Live Weapon Firing at North Arabian Sea. Missiles & Torpedoes launched from #PakNavy Submarines successfully engaged intended targets. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PZBwtdh6no — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) January 12, 2021

Admiral Niazi also commended officers and men for their commitment and professionalism. He reassured the navy’s preparedness to thwart any aggression against maritime frontiers of Pakistan, the spokesperson added.

Earlier in December last year, Pak Navy had conducted a successful demonstration of surface-to-air missile fire.

The missiles had successfully hit their targets, according to a spokesperson for the navy. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi had witnessed the demonstration of the missile firing.

Comments

comments