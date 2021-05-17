Begum Nasim Wali will be remembered for her struggle for democracy: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday condoled the death of veteran politician and Awami National Party (ANP) leader Begum Nasim Wali Khan.

“My condolences & prayers go to the family of Begum Nasim Wali,” he wrote on Twitter.

“She will be remembered for her struggle for democracy in Pakistan,” the premier said.

My condolences & prayers go to the family of Begum Nasim Wali. She will be remembered for her struggle for democracy in Pakistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 17, 2021

Begum Nasim Wali Khan, who was suffering from diabetes and cardiac issues, died on Sunday.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed condolences on the sad demise of veteran politician, former parliamentarian and ANP leader Begum Nasim Wali.

“May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give solace to the bereaved family, Ameen” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted COAS as saying.

Comments

comments