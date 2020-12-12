PM Imran Khan congratulates team for bringing sugar prices down

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated its team for bringing the sugar prices down through a multi-pronged strategy, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In his Twitter message, the premier said that the sugar is now selling at a national average of Rs81 per kilogram versus Rs102 per kg a month back. He added that he wants to congratulate his team for bringing the sugar prices down through a multi-pronged strategy.

MashaAllah Sugar is selling at a national average of Rs 81 per kg vs Rs102 per kg a month back. I want to congratulate my team for bringing the sugar prices down through a multi pronged strategy. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 12, 2020

Earlier on December 4, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said that the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) recorded another decrease of 0.23 per cent this week.

In a Twitter message, Asad Umar had said that the sugar price reduced sharply by 7.5 per cent this week after a decline of nearly 5 per cent last week. He added that the reduction in the inflation rate has been sustained now for the past several weeks with SPI consistently in single digit.

