PM Imran Khan summons meeting to review progress on CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting to review progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the prime minister has summoned the meeting on CPEC which would be attended by federal ministers and officials related to a multi-billion dollar project.

On April 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over the progress of ongoing projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while chairing a high-level session to review the progress of CPEC projects which was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, foreign minister, finance minister, planning minister, commerce minister, and other senior officials.

PM Imran Khan said that the present government has completed various projects of the previous governments during the last 2.5 years.

He said that the present government is paying special attention to the establishment of special economic zones (SEZs). The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government expedited development work on Rashkai, Dhabeji, Allama Iqbal Industrial City and Gwadar Industrial Zone.

He added that local and foreign investors have shown interest in the industrial zones. He vowed that CPEC projects will be completed at any cost as it exhibits the strong ties between Pakistan and China.

PM Khan was of the view that CPEC will become a key component of Pakistan’s development strategy. He also said that youth should be prepared as the mega economic project will generate employment opportunities in Pakistan.

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the pace of work on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects has been accelerated.

