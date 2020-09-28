‘Imran Khan declared better PM of Pakistan in last 15 years’

DUBAI: An online survey conducted by Khaleej Magazine has revealed that Imran Khan is a better prime minister as compared to the previous premiers of Pakistan.

A poll conducted in this regard reveals Imran Khan is the number one choice of the people in Pakistan and has been declared as a better PM in the last 15 years.

Out of 16,041 voters, 92.2% says Imran Khan is a better PM as compared to the previous PMs pic.twitter.com/VxhpEiMmla — Khaleej Mag (@KhaleejMag) September 27, 2020

According to results, more than 93% voted for PM Imran Khan, while former prime minister Nawaz Sharif secured 4.7% votes and Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf secured 0.8% votes.

Earlier this year, the business community in Pakistan had expressed its optimism for improvement in the country’s economic conditions in near future, according to the first edition of the Business Optimism Index released by Dun & Bradstreet, a global database and risk management company.

Read more:Queen Maxima appreciates situation of ease of doing business in Pakistan

According to the index, the database company included 400 to 500 companies from the country during the global survey.

The global survey carried out for the index’ quarterly report include companies from all economic sectors of the country. “Around 75 of the companies that participated in the survey were foreign-based and they have appreciated the idea of bringing investment to Pakistan,” it had said.

Comments

comments