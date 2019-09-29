PM Imran Khan departs for Pakistan after completing his successful US trip

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan along with his delegation departed for Riyadh by a commercial flight back to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, was seen off at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi.

The prime minister’s plane will land in Jeddah, where he will stay for three hours, before departing for Islamabad.

On Friday evening, the plane carrying PM Khan with his entourage back to home after his historic address to the United Nations General Assembly had routed back to New York due to a technical fault.

Meanwhile, a grand reception is being planned for the returning PM after his historic speech in the UNGA.

According to details, a grand reception to commemorate Pakistan’s successful diplomatic efforts at the United Nations General Assembly, related to US visit was being planned with special emphasis on recognition of the Prime Minister’s efforts in this regard.

Chief organiser Saifullah Niazi has reportedly ordered party workers to prepare for the occasion and receive the Prime Minister at the airport in glorious fashion, stamping their love and affection for their leader and his exhaustive efforts to highlight the plight of Kashmiris and the injustices being committed around the globe against Muslims and poorer human beings.

