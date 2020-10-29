PM Imran Khan to announce development package for South Balochistan soon

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that he would soon visit South Balochistan to announce a comprehensive development package for the area, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister said this while chairing a high-level meeting on uplift projects for Balochistan, which was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI, Commander Southern Command of the armed forces, federal ministers including Asad Umar, Omar Ayub, Fakhar Imam, Faisal Vawda and advisers to the prime minister and provincial ministers and secretaries of the province.

The meeting was briefed over the development package for underdeveloped areas of South Balochistan besides shedding light on other projects in the region.

The prime minister said that South Balochistan remained neglected in the past, forcing the masses to live a life in poverty.

“Development of Balochistan is among the top priorities of the incumbent government,” he said adding that Gwadar Port is of key importance as it would lead way towards progress for the country especially the province.

He announced to visit South Balochistan soon to announce a comprehensive development package for the area.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated his vision for the development of the Balochistan province.

The prime minister chaired the second meeting of the National Development Council (NDC) and reviewed uplift projects in the Balochistan province in July this year.

A committee comprising the planning minister, an adviser to PM on finance, and chief minister Balochistan was also formed during the meeting to prioritize works after reviewing telecommunication, agriculture, energy, and other projects.

The committee would finalize the priorities of the projects and convey it to the prime minister for the final nod. The NDC meeting also approved to form a mineral exploration company to improve mining facilities in the province.

