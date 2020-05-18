ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed industrialists to ensure implementation of preventive measures to protect their employees from contracting the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan gave this direction during a meeting with President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mian Anjum Nisar and Vice Presidents Dr Muhammad Arshad and Qaisar Khan who called on him in Islamabad today.

The prime minister Imran Khan said the government allowed industries to continue their operations amid the pandemic as it wants to maintain a balance between economic activities and preventive measures against the coronavirus.

The FPCCI president presented the prime minister with a cheque of Rs20 million for the Corona Relief Fund.

Speaking on May 15, Prime Minister Khan had said the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cannot be brought under control until a vaccine is developed to cure the deadly disease.

Speaking at a media briefing, he said the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the virus in the country took a toll on 150 million people. He pointed out the government was under compulsion to ease restrictions, noting that the relaxation in the lockdown will increase stress on hospitals and medics as Covid-19 cases will see a surge.

“Scientists say that there will be no vaccine for the virus this year so we will have to live with it,” the prime minister said, stressing that the lockdown can only help contain it and cannot stop it.

