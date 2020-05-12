Govt to continue implementation of int’l conventions for economic development: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan will continue to implement international conventions for further improving its economic situation, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting to review the implementation of international conventions related to the Generalized Scheme of Preferences-Plus (GSP+).

The session was attended by Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari, Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

The premier was briefed over the GSP Plus status and trade ties with the European Union (EU) countries. They also exchanged views on steps taken by the federal government for socio-economic development and good governance.

PM Khan was apprised about the implementation of decisions for human rights, especially for children and women.

The participants of the session also reviewed the federal government’s Billion Tree Tsunami project besides holding discussions on the Ehsaas programme, inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor and socio-economic development of tribal districts merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He was told that the National Child Labour Survey was initiated to cope with the challenges to protect children’s rights and violence. The concerned authorities were continuing strict implementation of regulations pertaining to child labour.

Separate briefings were also given to the premier regarding the preparation of a two-year review plan for the GSP+ status and improvement of Pakistan’s rank in Transparency International (TI) corruption index.

PM Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over the progress of implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) on Human Rights and other decisions related to economic affairs.

He praised EU’s decision to extend GSP Plus status to Pakistan till 2022.

PM Khan said that the European Union (EU) played an important role in stabilising exports of Pakistan. He added that the 27 conventions of the United Nations (UN) were in accordance to the constitutional responsibilities of the government and it also met the public agenda of the ruling political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“The government will continue implementation of the conventions for the economic betterment of the nation,” he vowed. The government will also increase its partnership with EU states, he added.

“The federal government will not make any compromise on child labour and misconduct with children. We will also continue our efforts to help giving due rights to the weak segments of society.”

The premier also directed to expedite the pace of legislation on the national level for garbage management. He ordered adviser on climate change to consult the provincial government for finalising its legislations.

