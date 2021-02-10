RAWALPINDI: RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the federal government is going to start cash distribution among 7 million deserving families from today under the second phase of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme (EKP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan paid a visit to Rawalpindi today where he witnessed the process of disbursement of financial assistance to the deserving families under the second phase of Ehsaas Kafalat programme.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The event is being participated by PM Imran Khan where he is going to interact with the beneficiaries of the programme. He is also expected to make further announcements for a new Ehsaas survey.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said that the second phase of EKP for cash distribution among deserving families is going to being from today and 280,000 families will get SMS till evening.

Read: PM Imran Khan launches Ehsaas Kafalat programme

Dr Nishtar said that the families will be able to receive cash payments tomorrow, whereas, the next series of SMS will be sent to more 200,000 families on Thursday for notifying the disbursement of funds.

She announced that 7 million families will become part of the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme (EKP) by the end of June this year. A survey is being organised to scrutinise the applicants, whereas, 30,000 people had been removed from the cash distribution programme last week.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While interacting with the deserving families, PM Imran Khan announced that the federal government will issue health insurance cards to all families and the cash payments to the needy people will be continued under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.

Read: Govt ensuring only deserving families access Ehsaas Kafalat: Sania Nishtar

He said that it is the responsibility of the government for providing assistance to the needy people. The government will collaborate with a welfare organisation, Akhuwat, to provide a roof to the deserving people besides making maximum efforts to create job opportunities for them.

The premier said that progress has been made on Naya Pakistan Housing Program and efforts will be continued to empower the deserving people in the country. He praised the team of Ehsaas programme for adopting effective measures to maintain transparency in the disbursement of financial assistance.

Comments

comments