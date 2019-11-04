ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program on Monday (today).

In a statement on Twitter, the premier said: “I will launch the largest ever needs-based undergraduate scholarship program in the history of Pakistan today.”

Under the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship program, 200,000 scholarships will be awarded over the next four years, 50,000 every year, and 50% of these will be allocated for women to promote human capital development, added the PM’s tweet.

I will launch the largest ever needs-based undergraduate scholarship programme in the history of Pakistan today. 200,000 scholarships will be awarded over the next 4 years, 50,000 every year, 50% of these for women to promote human capital development under my @Ehsaas_Pk umbrella — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 4, 2019

In her tweet, Special Assistant on Social Protection & Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is committed to promoting financial access to education and offers an equal opportunity to women.

Read More: Govt decides to extend Ehsaas program to interior Sindh

She added that the scholarships will be awarded to the students whose family’s income is less than Rs 45,000. Fifty percent quota will be fixed for women whilst two percent for disabled students.

Nishtar said this scholarship will envisage the provision of books, transport, accommodation and other facilities to students.

Comments

comments