ISLAMABAD: While the country’s trade and economy continue to benefit from GSP Plus status, the government is committed to furthering its human rights commitments for the benefit of people, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday.

“We have enacted a law to ensure women’s right to inheritance; are committed to enforcing laws against child labour & in support of transgenders; filling in legislative gaps including on torture, protection of journalists & media professionals & our other human rights commitments,” he tweeted.

The prime minister said the European Union (EU) has already appreciated the government’s green initiatives, including Billion Tree Tsunami and Human Rights National Action Plan.

Earlier, on May 7, Prime Minister Khan had expressed satisfaction on the growing momentum in Pakistan-EU bilateral relations.

Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan Ms. Androulla Kaminara called on the prime minister and briefed him on measures by the EU to strengthen Pakistan’s response to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ambassador highlighted that EU has allocated 153 million Dollars to support Pakistan in this regard.

