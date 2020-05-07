PM Imran Khan expresses hope for strengthened Pakistan-EU partnership

Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan, Ms. Androulla Kaminara, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday.

She briefed the Prime Minister on measures by EU to strengthen Pakistan’s response to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ambassador highlighted that EU has allocated 153 million Dollars to support Pakistan in this regard.

Prime Minister expressed satisfaction on the growing momentum in Pakistan-EU bilateral relations.

Further steps to deepen Pakistan-EU partnership in all its dimensions were discussed.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan has telephoned Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

PM Imran Khan made a telephonic conversation with Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari where they exchanged views on the situation after the spread of coronavirus.

On May 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephoned his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali to discuss matters of mutual interest and the global coronavirus pandemic.

