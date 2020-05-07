PM Imran Khan telephones Nigerian president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has telephoned Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan made a telephonic conversation with Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari where they exchanged views on the situation after the spread of coronavirus.

On May 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephoned his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali to discuss matters of mutual interest and the global coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with the government and people of Ethiopia and commended their effective measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

The two also leaders agreed on the importance of working together to evolve a comprehensive plan for debt relief issues. He underscored that developing countries faced the twin challenge of containing the Covid-19 disease and staving off hunger due to loss of livelihoods.

