PM Imran briefed on Drone Authority Ordinance

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad today (Monday).

During the meeting, the prime minister was given a detailed briefing on the Drone Authority Ordinance.

The science and technology minister briefed the premier that with the establishment of the Drone Authority, drone technology will be used for research purposes in various fields including assistance in maintaining law and order, search and rescue operations, logistics, agriculture and many other areas for peaceful purposes.

He also informed PM about the achievements of the Ministry of Science and Technology in the field of health, electric vehicles and positive impact on local products and exports.

On the occasion, the prime minister appreciated the steps taken by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Back in December 2020, the government had announced to set up a regulatory authority for the use of drones in various fields in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives for setting up a committee to formulate laws for the establishment of the regulatory body.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Prime Minister Khan had said drone technology is very useful for agriculture, urban planning, security and law and order.

