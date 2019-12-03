Federal cabinet gives approval to 10-point agenda

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet session held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan has given go-ahead to 10-point agenda including the decisions of privatisation committee and establishment of special courts for minor children, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The session was concluded today after making important decisions under the supervision of PM Khan.

Sources said that the premier and cabinet members praised the government’s team over improvements in international economic ranking. PM Imran Khan said the nation will soon get more achievements in the economic ground. PM Khan asked authorities to highlight the Moody’s report among the nationals.

A briefing was given to the federal cabinet over appointments of members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the chief election commissioner (CEC).

The decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on November 27-28 were also reviewed in the meeting.

Sources said the decisions taken by the cabinet’s committee on privatisation got approval, whereas, the government has also greenlighted establishment of special courts for minor children in the federal capital Islamabad.

It is decided for making appointments of WAPDA members for power and water.

Moreover, the cabinet decided to appoint the chairman of Pakistan Academy of Letters, the largest public-sector entity for the promotion of literature of Pakistan languages and welfare of writers.

The federal cabinet was also given a briefing over the performance of utility stores.

After the conclusion of the federal cabinet’s meeting, PM Khan convened zero hour session of the cabinet members to review the political situation of the country.

The cabinet members held consultations over the legislation of Army Act amendment, CEC and ECP members’ appointments, sources said.

