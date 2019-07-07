PM Khan summons federal cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday summoned federal cabinet meeting to discuss six-point agenda, next week, ARY News reported.

According to the agenda of the meeting released, Prime Minister Khan will take cabinet into confidence over his upcoming visit to the United States.

The cabinet is likely to discuss the matter of Arshad Malik leak video issue.

The meeting will also discuss the matter related to the foreign trips and the expenditures of the former head of the state from 2008.

The meeting will also mull over to issue visa-on-arrival facility to the Qatari residents in Pakistan, while the reconstruction of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will also come under discussion.

In last meeting of the federal cabinet, the federal cabinet had formally approved Hajj Policy 2019.

Read more: Federal Cabinet approves Hajj Policy 2019, Senior Citizen Bill

This was stated by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, sitting beside Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, in a media briefing in Islamabad.

She had said Prime Minister Khan has directed to make the Hajj policy free of all scandals.

