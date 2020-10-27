PM Imran Khan chairs federal cabinet to discuss 12-point agenda

ISLAMABAD: The session of the federal cabinet has commenced under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan for discussing a 12-point agenda besides reviewing the current political and economic situation of the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Three ministries including food, commerce and industries will give briefings to the federal cabinet members regarding the availability of wheat and sugar.

The decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and federal cabinet since January regarding the wheat procurement and imports will be discussed in the session. A briefing will also be given on the prices and import schedule of sugar.

The agenda also includes discussions on different points including ratification of the proposed amendments in Article 50(a) and 56 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation passed during the 39th session of the ICAO Assembly.

It will be mulled for granting permission for one time for pre-shipment agencies to carry out an inspection for imports of wheat by Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP). It is likely that the cabinet members will approve permission to export livestock to dignitaries in Gulf countries.

Moreover, mutual legal assistance requests from non-treaty countries; a briefing by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom Division will be given for policy directives for the right of way to install or maintain the telecommunication equipment and system under Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act, 1996.

The federal cabinet will approve the restructuring and revival plan of the Pakistan Railways. The approval of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy on October 15 and ECC on October 19 is also included in the agenda.

A progress report will be presented in the ongoing session for the appointments of managing directors and chief executive officers in subordinate institutions of seven ministries. A presentation will be organised for highlighting the criminal law reforms, whereas, Aviation Division will present a summary to cancel the Regular Public Transport (RPT) licence of Askari Air Private Limited.

