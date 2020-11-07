Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of a 400-bed hospital and university during his visit to Punjab’s Hafizabad city today, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will depart for Hafizabad today where he will welcome PM Imran Khan upon his arrival for laying the foundation stone of the University of Hafizabad and 400-bed District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ). The premier and chief minister will also address a public gathering at Municipal Stadium.

Punjab Information Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan confirmed that PM Imran Khan is going to provide two facilities to the citizens of the province which include a university to be constructed on 118-kanal land with the cost of Rs4500 million and a 400-bed hospital equipped with modern medical facilities with the cost of Rs2000 million.

She said in a Twitter message that Hafizabad, a major city of Punjab, had been kept deprived of basic facilities by the past rulers who have focused only on a few cities.

Awan said that CM Usman Buzdar believed in serving masses instead of delivering tall claims and false statements. She said that foundation stone of a modern hospital and university will be laid in Hafizabad today. The information minister said that backward districts were being developed by the government.

 

