ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of a 400-bed hospital and university during his visit to Punjab’s Hafizabad city today, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will depart for Hafizabad today where he will welcome PM Imran Khan upon his arrival for laying the foundation stone of the University of Hafizabad and 400-bed District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ). The premier and chief minister will also address a public gathering at Municipal Stadium.

Punjab Information Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan confirmed that PM Imran Khan is going to provide two facilities to the citizens of the province which include a university to be constructed on 118-kanal land with the cost of Rs4500 million and a 400-bed hospital equipped with modern medical facilities with the cost of Rs2000 million.

حافظ آباد جیسے پنجاب کے اہم شہر کو گزشتہ کئی دہائیوں سے لگاتار پسماندہ رکھا گیا لیکن اب نہیں! آج وزیر اعظم عمران خان حافظ آباد کی تاریخ کے سب سے بڑے جلسہ میں 118 کنال پر محیط یونیورسٹی ( مالیت :4500 ملین) اور 400 بیڈ کے ڈی ایچ کیو ہسپتال (مالیت: 2000 ملین) کی بنیاد رکھیں گے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 7, 2020

She said in a Twitter message that Hafizabad, a major city of Punjab, had been kept deprived of basic facilities by the past rulers who have focused only on a few cities.

وزیراعلیٰ عثمان بزدارماضی کے حکمرانوں کی طرح جھوٹے دعوؤں اورجعلی بیانات پرنہیں بلکہ حقیقی خدمت پریقین رکھتے ہیں

آج حافظ آباد میں اربوں روپے مالیت سے جدید ہسپتال اور یونیورسٹی کی بنیادرکھی جائے گی

تحریک انصاف کی حکومت میں پسماندہ اضلاع ترقی کی جانب گامزن۔۔

یہ ہے حقیقی تبدیلی! — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 7, 2020

Awan said that CM Usman Buzdar believed in serving masses instead of delivering tall claims and false statements. She said that foundation stone of a modern hospital and university will be laid in Hafizabad today. The information minister said that backward districts were being developed by the government.

