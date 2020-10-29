PM Imran Khan shares French writer’s quote about Prophet PBUH

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared a quote of French writer and poet Alphonse de Lamartine about the last Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan said in his Twitter message the Alphonse de Lamartine’s citation is one of his ‘favourite quotes’ about Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

One of my favourite quotes about our beloved Prophet PBUH. pic.twitter.com/ro8pYJbQn5 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 29, 2020

The quote read, “If greatness of purpose, smallness of means, and astonishing results are the three criteria of a human genius, who could dare compare any great man in history with Muhammad? The most famous men created arms, laws, and empires only. They founded, if anything at all, no more than material powers which often crumbled away before their eyes. This man moved not only armies, legislations, empires, peoples, dynasties, but millions of men in one-third of the then inhabited world; and more than that, he moved the altars, the gods, the religions, the ideas, the beliefs and the souls.”

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Imran Khan had raised the issue of the publication of blasphemous caricatures on the international level and asked the leaders of the Muslim states to act collectively for countering the Islamophobia; attacks on Islam and Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in Western countries especially Europe.

PM Imran Khan has written letter to the head of the Muslim states, urging for unity and clarity to bring an end to Islamophobia and attacks on Islam and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by the Western states especially Europe.

