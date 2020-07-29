ISLAMABAD: Expressing deep grief over the loss of precious lives during recent rains in Karachi, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday assured that the centre to provide all-out cooperation in resolving the issues of the metropolis, ARY News reported.

Sources said that PM Imran Khan made these remarks in a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in Islamabad today. He directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to submit a detailed report on measures taken for drain cleaning in the metropolis.

Post-rain situation in Karachi, federal government-funded development projects in Sindh and other issues were discussed in the meeting, said the sources.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said,” Karachi’s problems cannot be solved without empowering the local government.” He maintained that the issues could be addressed through Article 140-A of the constitution.

Earlier on July 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) to approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan for seeking its help in empowering local bodies system in a rain-battered Karachi.

“The issues of Karachi could not be resolved without the empowerment of the local bodies’ representatives in the city,” Imran Khan had said during the federal cabinet meeting.

