PM Imran Khan summons session of govt spokespersons today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the session of the government spokespersons at 2:00 pm at his Bani Gala residence today, ARY News reported.

The premier will issue guidelines to the spokespersons in light of the current political situation of the country.

Moreover, PM Imran Khan will take them into confidence regarding the decisions for upcoming Senate elections, whereas, the spokespersons will be informed about the conclusions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary board.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has fielded maximum candidates for the upcoming Senate elections, scheduled to be held on March 03.

Read: PPP-P prays Supreme Court to send back Presidential Reference

Overall 52 candidates from the ruling party are contesting the elections of the Upper House of the Parliament.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday announced that overall 170 nomination papers have been submitted from across the country for the Senate election.

The ECP had earlier stated that overall 87 papers were filed for general seats, 35 for the seats reserved for ulema and technocrats, 40 for women reserved seats and 10 forms for minority seats.

Comments

comments