PM Imran Khan appreciates ICJ’s decision in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) decision in Kulbhsuhan Jadhav case, ARY News reported.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in its verdict in Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case rejected most of the remedies sought by India.

In his tweet, PM said, “Appreciate ICJ’s decision not to acquit, release & return Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav to India. He is guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan. Pakistan shall proceed further as per law.”

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had congratulated the nation over Pakistan’s victory in Kulbhushan Jadhav case at International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the foreign minister termed ICJ’s verdict in Kulbhushan case a moral victory of Pakistan. He said that Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian Navy officer working for Indian covert agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), will remain in Pakistan’s custody and he will be treated in accordance with the laws of Pakistan.

Read more: DG ISPR calls ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case another Feb 27 for India

The minister said that the Indian requests for acquittal, re-trial and release of Jadhav were rejected by the international court.

He further said that ICJ expressed confidence in Pakistan’s judicial system and acknowledged the country’s laws and jurisdiction.

