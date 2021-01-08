ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated a technology park in the federal capital Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday

After the establishment of country’s first Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated a technology park in the federal capital Islamabad today.

While addressing the event, PM Khan said that the establishment of STZs will generate employment in the country, whereas, overseas Pakistanis could also get benefits of the STZ authority.

He said that the government will provide maximum assistance to resolve issues being faced by the special technology zones authority.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan chaired the first session of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) of which the premier is himself heading its board of governors. During the session, the authority approved the plan for laying a network of technology zones across the country.

Amer Ahmed Hashmi said in a statement that the premier is launching a game-changer project as a target was set up for expanding country’s IT exports to $15 billion. He added that the government will bring top information technology (IT) companies to the country.

Hashmi detailed that the government had granted tax incentives to IT companies for a period of 10 years besides deciding to establish mini-tech cities.

It may be noted that Amer Ahmed Hashmi had been appointed as the chairperson of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) which was formed after the promulgation of an ordinance by President Arif Alvi in December last year.

Earlier on December 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the country’s first National Science and Technology Park at National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST).

Pakistan’s first National Science and Technology Park was established in the vicinity of NUST and being hailed as the country’s largest innovation and research ecosystem.

The high-tech IT Park houses more than forty companies, including start-ups, Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and tech giants, Radio Pakistan reported. The park will serve as a launchpad for the country’s leading researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

