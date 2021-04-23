PM Imran Khan inaugurates Kohsar University in Murree today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will visit Murree today (Friday) to inaugurate the Kohsar University, ARY News reported.

According to the PM House, the Punjab House of Murree has also been included in the Kohsar University to expand its premises and academic blocks.

Special disciplines of Hotel Management and promotion of tourism are being introduced in the university besides art and science faculties to provide trained people in hotel management and tourism sector. PM Imran will also inaugurate the up-gradation of TB Sanatorium.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Khan will distribute cheques among the youth under Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Scholarships and Kamyab Jawan Program.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched a program under Kamyab Jawan Program for the empowerment of fishermen.

While addressing an MoU signing ceremony between private banks and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs here, the prime minister had said the program is aimed at taking forward the fisheries sector. He said the loans will be provided to the fishermen on easy installments.

