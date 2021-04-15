ISLAMABAD: Efforts have been underway to establish contact between Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI leader and sugar-baron Jahangir Tareen, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources on Thursday.

According to sources, some ministers in the federal government have made back-door contacts with Jahangir Tareen and are trying to mediate between the two of them.

The group within the government close to Jahangir Tareen has also tried to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan in order to convey reservations of the PTI leader.

“We want the issue to be resolved between the two of them in an amicable manner,” the government’s members said adding that both sides should avoid giving harsh remarks against each other.

FIA action against Jahangir Tareen

It is pertinent to mention here that the FIA has filed two FIRs against Tareen and two other family members under the sugar scandal and money laundering charges on May 31.

FIA Lahore registered cases against CEO of JWD Sugar Mills, Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen and son-in-law in the sugar scam.

“Over three billion rupees money laundering made by showing investment in a closed factory,” according to the FIR. Read More: Jahangir Tareen poses no threat to PTI govt, says FM Qureshi The investigation agency has also charged Tareen and others for illegal hoarding of sugar, misappropriation and cheating in the FIR. CEO of JWD Sugar Mills in an act of forgery transferred 3.14 billion rupees to a closed company, the FIR read. Tareen holds dinner for PTI Parliamentarians The PTI leader Jahangir Tareen hosted a dinner for PTI parliamentarians on Friday night. The dinner was attended by around 30 members of the National and Punjab assemblies including eight MNAs and 21 MPAs, according to reports. Those who attended the gathering also included provincial minister Ajmal Cheema, MNAs Raja Riaz, Ghulab Bibi Bharwana, Malik Nauman Langarial, Aslam Bharwana and others.

Comments

comments