MULTAN: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said there is no threat to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government from Jahangir Tareen.

“Every MNA is loyal to PM Imran Khan, Tareen poses no threat,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said while speaking to journalists in Multan here today.

Qureshi said Jahangir Khan Tareen has categorically made two things clear that neither he is establishing a forward bloc in the party, nor leaving the PTI.

Commenting on the ongoing action against the sugar satta mafia, the minister said action is being taken 17 sugar mills in the scandal, not only against Jahangir Tareen only, he added.

The FM advised Tareen to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan if he has any reservations on the action against his sugar mills. “PM will listen to his stance carefully.”

Read more: Jahangir Tareen’s supporters write letter to PM, seek a meeting

Jahangir Tareen, who has been facing FIA probe under alleged corporate fraud and money-laundering charges, hosted a dinner to PTI parliamentarians on Friday night.

The dinner was attended by around 30 members of the National and Punjab assemblies including eight MNAs and 21 MPAs, according to reports. Those who attended the gathering also included provincial minister Ajmal Cheema, MNAs Raja Riaz, Ghulab Bibi Bharwana, Malik Nauman Langarial, Aslam Bharwana and others.

