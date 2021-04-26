PM Imran Khan to meet Jahangir Tareen tomorrow: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet PTI leader Jahangir Tareen on Tuesday (tomorrow) to listen to his grievances, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources on Monday.

According to sources privy to the matter, Jahangir Tareen who would be accompanied by like-minded lawmakers would convey his grievances to the prime minister regarding cases filed against him.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On April 22, Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen said his meeting with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will be held soon.

Talking to the media after appearing before the session court in the sugar scam case, Tareen said he has a long-standing relationship with PM Imran Khan which is not weak.

The PTI leader went on to say that baseless FIRs have been lodged against him, and a civil case has been turned into a criminal case. He stressed that he will get justice from the court as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had also sent him tax notices but no allegation was proven.

Read More: Efforts underway to establish contact between PM Imran, Jahangir Tareen: sources

He said the entire group that supports him wants to meet the premier, not any committee, to discuss the matter. “A day before Iftar dinner hosted for the group, contact was established from Islamabad,” Tareen said and added that he was assured of meeting with PM Khan in few days.

Jahangir Tareen said as many as 40 assembly members are supporting him.

Comments

comments