PM Imran approves Rs100 billion ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has given approval to the Rs100 billion worth ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ after holding an important meeting with his special assistant on youth affairs Usman Dar, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Economic empowerment, internships and green youth movement are also included in the ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ while skilled youth will be given loans through start-up program.

While meeting with Usman Dar, PM Khan said that the program will generate opportunities to empower youth and employments and the government will make all-out efforts for welfare of the young generation as its role cannot be neglected for the development of the country.”

“Millions of youth will be benefitted with the Kamyab Jawan programme and it will help them to fulfill their dreams,” said Usman Dar.

Dar said that the project was devised in view of development of youth and PM Khan has issued directives for its early initiation. He added that the program will be formally launched after its final approval from the federal cabinet.

On February 14, the Pakistan-e-Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government had decided to reserve Rs200 billion for ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’.

The decision was taken in a meeting held in Islamabad, on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, with Finance Minister Asad Umar, PM’s Aide for Youth Usman Dar and others in attendance.

