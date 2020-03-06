ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PM Imran will visit Karachi tomorrow to inaugurate public-oriented projects, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets on Friday, she said the prime minister during the visit will also review the priorities set to address the problems of the provincial capital.

She further said that people are fed up of the dynastic politics of two families and their political model.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said those who remained imposed on the nation for three decades today are accepting their failures. She said the people of Pakistan have set a new course by electing Imran Khan as the Prime Minister.

عمران خان عوام کے وہ مقبول رہنما ہے جنھوں نے حقیقی عوامی راج قائم کیا۔وزیراعظم کل کراچی پہنچ کر عوامی منصوبوں کا افتتاح کریں گے۔کراچی کے مسائل کے تدارک کے لیے طے کردہ ترجیحات کا جائزہ لیں گے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) March 6, 2020

According to sources, the prime minister would inaugurate five federal projects in the city including the three flyover projects at KDA Chowrangi, Five Star Chowrangi and Sakhi Hasan roundabout.

“The premier will also inaugurate roads projects at Nishtar Road and Maghopir Road phase-I project,” they said adding that Imran Khan would also head a meeting of coalition partners in the city during his visit.

Read More: Fed govt saves Rs 25 million from three Karachi projects: Sources

It is pertinent to mention here that on Sunday Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi to inaugurate flyover projects constructed in Karachi.

Asad Umar made the media statement while visiting three flyover projects in Karachi. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Ali Zaidi, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Ameenul Haq, Usama Qadri and other officials have visited the under-construction flyovers in Karachi today.

Comments

comments