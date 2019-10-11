Million of Kashmiris to take to streets after curfew lifted: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that millions of Kashmiris will take to streets after the Indian authorities lift curfew in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

The premier made the statement while addressing an event of human chain on ‘Kashmir Day’ formed from the Convention Centre to D-Chowk to show solidarity with Kashmiris facing brutalities of the Indian troops in the occupied valley. The event was also attended by President Dr Arif Alvi, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, federal ministers and other high-level officials.

PM Khan said, “The route which I am predicting right now is the path of independence of Kashmir. The people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) are not fearless of death. Narendra Modi had made a blunder by using his last card [by ending the special status of the occupied Kashmir].”

“The statements of Congress senators for Kashmiris had not come in past as I had explained the Kashmir dispute to the global leaders by myself.” The premier added that the movement for Kashmiris will be widened for providing them the right of self-determination.

While criticising the role of international media, the premier said that the discrimination of the foreign media can be visibly seen as it is prioritising the coverage of Hong Kong protests instead of exposing the severe human crisis in the IOJK.

“India has imposed inhumane curfew in IOJK for the last two months but the global media is consistently neglecting to cover the grave human rights’ violations there.”

“We are gathered here to show our solidarity with the Kashmiris and this support will continue in future as well.”

PM Khan vowed to continue raising voice for Kashmiri people and the Allah Almighty will give them success in the ongoing struggle. He said that the Pakistani nation is firmly standing alongside with Kashmiris.

Kashmir Day is being observed today to highlight the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, which was illegally and unilaterally annexed on August 5.

A human chain was formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

