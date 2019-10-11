China rejected Indian narrative with mention of disputed Kashmir: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says China has rejected Indian narrative by declaring Kashmir a disputed area.

In a series of tweets on Friday, she said the stance of a permanent member state of the UN Security Council is the manifestation of solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and it depicts great friendship of the ‘Iron Brothers’.

The Special Assistant thanked the Chinese leadership and public for strong support to oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

In occupied Kashmir, people living in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of the Jammu region continue to face severe hardships due to the crippling clampdown imposed by India that entered the 68th consecutive day, today.

Besides facing a shortage of essential commodities including food and medicines due to on and off restrictions and shutdown, the people find it very difficult to know about their near and dear ones living within the territory or outside it as the communications lines barring some landline phones are cut and public transport is unavailable.

