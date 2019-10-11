Kashmir Day being observed in solidarity with people of IoK

Kashmir Day is being observed today to highlight the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, which was illegally and unilaterally annexed on August 5.

A human chain will be formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

According to the Information Ministry, the human chain will be formed from the Convention Centre to D-Chowk at 3.30 pm today, Radio Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister will address the participants at D-Chowk.

Meanwhile, a meeting chaired by Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur in Islamabad reviewed the arrangements made for the event.

Earlier on October 9, China supported Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue and reiterated that the issue is a dispute leftover from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry said.

According to a joint statement, the Pakistan side briefed the Chinese leadership on the situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including its concerns, position, and current urgent issues.

