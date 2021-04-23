ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated Kohsar University and upgraded TB Sanatorium Hospital in Murree saying that health and education facilities are among the key needs of the public, ARY NEWS reported.

The Punjab House of Murree has also been included in the Kohsar University to expand its premises and academic blocks while special disciplines of Hotel Management and promotion of tourism are being introduced in the university besides other faculties.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Kohsar University in Murree, the prime minister said that the incumbent government was striving for the betterment of the masses.

“Kohsar University will help in promoting tourism in the region,” Imran Khan said while emphasizing that Pakistan’s future lies in the tourism.

He shared as to how Switzerland having less area and scenic spots than Pakistan’s northern areas was earning US$60 billion through tourism industry.

“Several tourists spots could be established in KP and Gilgit Baltistan,” the prime minister pointed while emphasizing as to how incumbent government has played its role in promoting tourism in the country.

Imran Khan said that promoting tourism could help the country in returning its debts and bringing an economic revolution.

He lamented the previous leaders for neglecting tourism and utilizing government resources. “A family in Murree spent Rs830 million from national exchequer on their home,” he said.

The prime minister further lamented that Punjab House of Murree was previously used by ministers, who spent millions from national exchequer.

