PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated a residential project for industrial workers in Peshawar during his visit to the city’s Shahi Bala area, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister was accompanied by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan during the inauguration of Labour Complex Shahi Bala. The project of the KP government will provide flats to 2056 families of industrial workers registered with the provincial government after a balloting process.

A quota of three percent is set aside for widows and two percent for differently-abled people in the project, which would also have a school comprising 30 classrooms.

The prime minister while addressing the inauguration ceremony said that it is for the first time that housing facilities are provided to the labour class. “These flats could be acquired by paying an amount equivalent to rent paid by a common man,” he said.

Imran Khan said that it was the responsibility of the state to support underprivileged segments of the society and after completion of their five years, he would like to revisit how much they have been able to lift these segments.

PM Imran Khan distributes residential flats, houses among labour class

“A UNDP report highlighted that KP witnessed improvement in poverty index from 2013, with most among any province witnessing people going beyond the poverty line,” he said.

He said that the law was equal for all and mafias are trying to get NRO from him, however, they would not succeed in their efforts. “I will never give NRO to them,” he said and vowed to bring them under the accountability net.

