Govt’s legal team briefs PM Imran Khan over judicial proceedings

ISLAMABAD: The government’s legal team has met Prime Minister Imran Khan and apprised him about the judicial proceedings in the case related to the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources said that the draft notification was reviewed in light of the directives issued by the Supreme Court (SC).

PM Imran Khan and members of the legal team also held consultative over the new summary likely to be submitted in the top court, sources added.

Earlier in the day, the top court reserved its judgment in the case pertaining to the extension of the Army Chief.

The SC bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprises of Justice Mazhar Alam and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the case.

At the outset of the hearing, the CJP, while referring to the retirement of army generals, remarked: “If an army general never retires, then under what rule did Raheel Sharif retire?”

“You said that generals never retire; if they don’t retire, then they wouldn’t be entitled to pension either,” he observed.

Meanwhile, the attorney general General Anwar Mansoor Khan, who represented the government, said that he wanted to assist the court on the matter.

Later, the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan presented a new summary regarding extension in the service of COAS General Bajwa.

The CJP expressed disappointment over the summary for mentioning the Supreme Court’s proceedings in the draft notification.

“Bear your own burden, why do you use our name? Do your own work, why do you drag us in the middle?” Justice Khosa questioned.

He directed the AG to remove the name of the court from the summary.”We can only give advisory when the President of Pakistan asks”, he continued.

The court proceedings have been adjourned till 1 pm today, while the decision in the case, will also be pronounced today.

