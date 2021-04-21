Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Imran to perform groundbreaking of low-cost housing project in Peshawar today

PM arrives KP

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial capital Peshawar Wednesday (today) where he will inaugurate several development projects.

He will be accompanied by Federal Communication Minister Murad Saeed and SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

According to Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash, PM Khan will visit Peshawar, Nowshera today to inaugurate several development projects.

Providing details of PM’s KP visit, Bangash said the PM Imran will perform groundbreaking of low-cost housing project in Nowshera district. Under this scheme, a total of 1,320 flats will be constructed in the district.

Read more: PM Imran Khan performs groundbreaking of Farash Town apartments

During the Peshawar visit, the premier will inaugurate new OPD block in Khyber Teaching Hospital. He will also inaugurate a paraplegic centre in the Hayatabad area of Peshawar, said Bangash.

He further said that PM will lay the foundation stone of the Peshawar-Darra Adam Khel road project.

The prime minister will also hold separate meetings with Governor KP Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

More areas of Karachi’s Kemari district placed under micro smart lockdown

Pakistan

Pakistan reports 148 COVID deaths, 5,499 new infections

Pakistan

Talks with banned TLP: Sheikh Rasheed summons important presser

Pakistan

Lahore police detain two alleged drug peddlers with 110kg hashish

[X] Close