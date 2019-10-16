Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Madinah Munawwara after holding meetings with Saudi leadership in Riyadh.

Governor of Madinah Munawwara Prince Faisal Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud received him at the airport, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Imran Khan along with his delegation visited Masjid-e-Nabvi, paid respect at Roza-e-Rasool, offered Nawafil and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and Muslim Ummah.

Prime Minister Khan, after completing his visit to Saudi Arabia as part of his peace initiative has now left for Islamabad.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan met King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his day-long visit to Riyadh, as part of his initiative for peace and security in the middle east.

During the separate meetings, PM Imran, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed matters of mutual interest.

The leaders also discussed the ways and means to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

PM Imran also briefed the Saudi leadership about the latest situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

