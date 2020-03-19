Imran Khan seeks media’s support to tackle coronavirus outbreak   

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday sought media’s support to run public awareness messages regarding preventives measures to be adopted to tackle coronavirus spread, ARY NEWS reported.

During his telephonic conversation with Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) Vice President Amir Mahmood, the prime minister said that they were taking comprehensive measures to tackle the virus outbreak.

“The PBA should also play its role,” Imran Khan said adding that media houses should run public awareness messages on preventive measures.

“We will fight out this virus with the support of media and masses,” the premier said.

The two also discussed the issues faced by the media industry including delay in payments of advertisements to media houses.

The prime minister hinted at release of dues and said that they were ensuring release of just dues of the media houses.

“We know regarding the problems faced by media industry and the government will extend its cooperation in this regard,” he said.

On March 16, under special directions of the Prime Minister, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to initiate a country-wide awareness campaign on the dangers and prevention methods against the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief organiser Saifullah Niazi has given orders entailing details of the campaign to relevant leaders in different cities of the country.

PTI’s official social media team has been asked to build a digital campaign on the matter.

The campaign will educate the masses on COVID-19, novel coronavirus and will urge them to stay indoors till the threat of the deadly virus subsides.

PTI members will also go door-to-door and ask people to pay special emphasis to their hygiene while also holding practical hand-washing demonstrations across the country.

