No immediate need to lockdown cities, says Zafar Mirza as coronavirus threat looms large

KARACHI: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Zafar Mirza talking exclusively to ARY News on Monday said that there was no immediate need to lockdown cities in the country as yet amid coronavirus outbreak.

SAPM Zafar said that different hospitals in Punjab have been equipped with coronavirus testing and prevention kits and the cases being reported from Pakistan’s most populated province are being looked at and treated thoroughly.

The recently concluded South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) held via live video link was attended by SAPM Zafar Mirza as Pakistan’s representative.

Talking about the emergency summit called upon by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SAPM Zafar said that public health, in general, was the topic of discussion and great concern was shown by everyone in the meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic affecting the entire world at the moment.

SAPM Zafar Mirza had raised Kashmir’s lockdown situation in the meeting and the concern Pakistan has on the matter, he also mentioned the coronavirus cases reported thus far from the disputed land.

Zafar Mirza entailed that he had emphatically demanded for an end to the lockdown in Occupied Kashmir in the presence of Indian Prime Minister who has illegally annexed the land since more than 200 days.

SAPM Zafar Mirza also confirmed in the interview that so far Pakistan has seen 53 positive coronavirus cases.

